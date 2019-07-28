What’s Up in and Around Your City

What a beautiful Sunday so far. According to WishTv.com, we should expect a high of near 90 degrees, but a mostly sunny day. Let the kiddo’s have a fun filled weekend before the start of school next week. Check out some of the events below:

It’s a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament & BACK TO SCHOOL RALLY at Riverside Park. It all kicked off at 1pm. Get more information at EventBrite

Spend summer on the patio with Mallow Run Winery's 2019 PICNIC CONCERT SERIES . Enjoy live music, food, wine tasting and admission is FREE. Find out whose playing today at mallowrun.com

Visit downtown Indy for the last day of the ALL AMERICAN RIB FEST at the American Legion Mall. Get there before 9pm to enjoy live music, food from award winning BBQ teams to raise money for Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch. Details available at ribfestindy2019

It's RACE DAY at Lyn Park on the west side of Indy. Enjoy a 3 legged race, potato sack race, egg race and more. Details are available on their facebook page Sundayfunday

