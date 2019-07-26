Have You Heard Of Black Restaurant Week? Get To Know The Founders Here

The National Urban League brought its conference to Indiana this year and it has been nothing short of amazing. From panel discussions to their career and networking fair, attendees are gaining a lot of great information.

Part of the NUL conference included a collaboration with Black Restaurant Week to highlight some of Indiana’s best black owned restaurants. Black Restaurant Week is committed to the education and awareness of the Black Culinary Industry. The company got its start in Houston but are branching out to other cities to highlight more people of color in the culinary industry. This is the first year that they have brought the model to Indianapolis and they aim to add more cities soon.

Karen Vaughn spoke with two of the founders–Warren Luckett & Falayn Ferrell— of Black Restaurant Week to discuss the company, why they are passionate about the Black Culinary Industry, and their favorite Indiana restaurants.

