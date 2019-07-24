Wendy Williams Biopic & Documentary Coming To Lifetime

Even after all the drama and the messy divorce it looks like Wendy Williams is actually having her best year yet! She is now set to executive produce her own biopic about her life and documentary that will be on Lifetime soon.

via: Shadowact

The biopic will chronicle the life of talk show host Wendy Williams. The authorized film will showcase the highs and lows Williams has experienced throughout the years. In terms of its narrative structure, the project will follow Williams’ journey from her humble beginnings in urban radio to the success of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

The movie will be produced by Will Packer Media and go into production this fall.

In addition to the biopic, Lifetime has also announced a documentary on Williams’ life, which will be produced by Entertainment (eOne) and Creature Films.