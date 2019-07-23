R. Kelly Loses Crisis Manager

R. Kelly needs a new crisis manager. Darrell Johnson resigned Monday amid a controversy involving his own words. Johnson told CBS News, “I wouldn’t leave my daughter with anybody that’s accused of pedophilia. Period.” He ended up walking that back in an interview with USA Today.

Related: Sparkle’s Niece Now Working With Authorities In R. Kelly Case

Johnson said he would in fact leave his daughter with Kelly because he does not believe the singer is a pedophile. Less than 24 hours later, Johnson confirmed he no longer works for Kelly.

Related: Money? Cash? No: R. Kelly’s “Live-In Girlfriends” Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary No Longer Getting Paid, Can’t Access Savings

“Words that are spoken sometimes just can’t be taken back.”