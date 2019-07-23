Joe Closes Out The Music Heritage Festival 2 At IBE 2019

This past week marked the 49th annual Indiana Black Expo. As always the week was filled with learning, entertainment, and fun for the whole family. Part of Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration is their Music Heritage Festivals. At second Festival, held Saturday night, the audience had a blast watching performances from Jazmine Sullivan, Stokley, Marsha Ambrosius & Joe.
Watch as Joe performed and had the whole audience singing their hearts out.
