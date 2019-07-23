Events
HomeEvents

Joe Closes Out The Music Heritage Festival 2 At IBE 2019

IBE MUSIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL II

Source: David Woods / WTLC 106.7

This past week marked the 49th annual Indiana Black Expo. As always the week was filled with learning, entertainment, and fun for the whole family. Part of Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration is their Music Heritage Festivals. At second Festival, held Saturday night, the audience had a blast watching performances from Jazmine Sullivan, Stokley, Marsha Ambrosius & Joe.

Watch as Joe performed and had the whole audience singing their hearts out.

2019 IBE Music Heritage Festival – II
IBE MUSIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL II
24 photos

See Also: 

Teddy Riley Accepts 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award At Indiana Black Expo

Guy Performs “I Like” At Indiana Black Expo’s Music Heritage Festival

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close