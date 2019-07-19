Keke Palmer has apparently been doing so well as a fill-in co-host on Good Morning America’s ‘Strahan and Sara,’ that ABC is considering making her a permanent addition.

It’s unlikely that Palmer will replace Sara Haines, who is currently on maternity leave, but according to reports, Keke’s addition has been so overwhelmingly positive and the on-air chemistry between her and Michael Strahan is undeniable.

Go ahead and secure that bag KeKe!

Source: Love B Scott

See Also: Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge Film With Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer And More

See Also: Why Keke Palmer Doesn’t Just Stick To One Thing In Her Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

See Also: Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24 As Part Of #YouKnowMe Hashtag

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Report: Keke Palmer Being Considered For Permanent Position on Good Morning America was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: