A Kirk Franklin Biopic Produced By DeVon Franklin Is Coming Your Way

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin’s life story will come to theaters soon, according to a new report by Deadline.

The award-winning singer and writer will be profiled in a new Sony film co-produced by Franklin under his Fo Yo Soul Productions imprint, as well as by preacher, author and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin under his production house Franklin Productions.

The latter Franklin is also behind the faith-basted films, Breakthrough starring This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, the animated flick The Star, and Miracles from Heaven.

The untitled project will cover Franklin’s beginnings, from his upbringing in Fort Worth, Texas, where he first learned his love for the craft of music by singing in his family’s church choir, to his rise to fame as one of the most successful gospel singers in the world. The project will also cover the trials and tribulations he encountered during different stages of his career as his fame sky-rocketed.

Franklin released his first album Kirk Franklin & The Family, which broke several records, becoming the highest selling gospel record at the time. The tunes from his consecutive albums served as the soundtrack to our lives with Melodies From Heaven, Looking For You and Revolution, to name just a few. With his latest album, Long Live Love, Franklin broke another record to become the first artist in history to top all five Billboard gospel charts simultaneously.

Brian Ivie will serve as the film’s director, coming off of the stirring documentary Emmanuel, about the 2015 Charleston church shooting which claimed the lives of nine parishioners.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

