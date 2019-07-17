Beyonce’ Drops New Music Video ‘Spirit’

The Disney star studded remake of ‘The Lion King’ opens in theaters this Thursday however on Tuesday night Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter exuded he inner Nala and masterfully dropped the music video that even features her own daughter, Blue Ivey, ‘SPIRIT.

‘Spirit’ which includes clips from the Disney remake of ‘The Lion King’ sends chill’s down your spine with it’s theatrical movements of celebrating the spirit of true royalty. Queen Bey in all her royalty slayed ‘Spirit’ with Princess Blue Ivey sitting gracefully at her side. The singing in the video was great, as per usually with Beyonce’, however the visual is what captivates your soul with the intricacies in the choreography along with the placement of the theatrics.

Take a look at Beyonce’s Official music video to ‘Spirit’ below

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The 'Lion King' Carpet

