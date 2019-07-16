Watch Bootsy Collins Bring the Funk to the One More Time Experience Columbus

Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience stopped in Columbus with Babyface, KEM, Bootsy Collins and Raheem Devaughn all on stage to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning show!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Born and raised in Ohio it was only right that Bootsy Collins made an appearance to help celebrate Tom being in Ohio. Bootsy had the stage lit up like an old school basement party with a soul train line and more funky dancing.
Check out some of Booty’s performance here
See More From The One More Time Experience Here
Ohio's Own Bootsy Collins Brings his House Party to The One More Time Stage
9 photos Launch gallery
Ohio's Own Bootsy Collins Brings his House Party to The One More Time Stage
1. Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience ColumbusSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 9
2. Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience ColumbusSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 9
3. Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience ColumbusSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 9
4. Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience ColumbusSource:Radio One Digital 4 of 9
5. Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience ColumbusSource:Radio One Digital 5 of 9
6. Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience ColumbusSource:Radio One Digital 6 of 9
7. Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience ColumbusSource:Radio One Digital 7 of 9
8. Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience ColumbusSource:Radio One Digital 8 of 9
9. Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience ColumbusSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 9
The Latest:
- Nicki Minaj is DONE PLAYING with Kenneth Petty!
- Which Cast Member on ‘The Real’ wants Tamar Braxton Back on the Show?
- Mom Celebrates Back to School with a Trip to Disney World! Alone!
- Khalid Announces El Paso Benefit Concert
- Andrew Luck To Miss Rest Of Preseason
- Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Partners With NFL
- Bad First Date Behavior That Is A Major Red Flag
- Signs You’ve Given Up On Yourself After Your Heartbreak
- First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying Goes Viral [Photo]
- Pumpkin Spice Season Is Coming Early To Starbucks
Watch Bootsy Collins Bring the Funk to the One More Time Experience Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com