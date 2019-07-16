Entertainment Buzz
Hate It Or Love It?! Cassie Releases Sweet-Voiced Single “Don’t Let Go” [AUDIO]

Cassie might be carrying a baby girl right now, but that’s not stopping her from getting to the bag. The 32-year-old recently released a series of summer songs, she’s calling “#FreeFridays.” The four singles, complete with artwork, have been previewed on her Instagram account. All of the songs display a sultry version of Cassie, unlike we’ve heard before. They can be found HERE.

On Cassie’s latest “Free Friday” track, she sings about her lover being “so cool”, she doesn’t want to let him go. Hit play to preview it.

Would you be here for a Cassie comeback? Listen below…

[caption id="attachment_809131" align="alignnone" width="669"] Source: David M. Benett / Getty[/caption] Congratulations are in order, maybe. Cassie, Diddy’s longtime but now ex-girlfriend, is reportedly pregnant by new man Alex Fine. In most civilized societies, it would be only praise and hopes of a healthy delivery. But in this day and age there is Twitter and social media in general. It didn’t take long for the pettiness to rear it’s ugly head after The Shade Room dropped dime. https://www.instagram.com/p/ByX9rdGB7eD/   After all, per Twitter peanut gallery rationale, Cassie ain’t been broken up with Diddy even a year and she’s already preggers. But, she had/has plenty of defenders. Peep the reactions below. https://www.instagram.com/p/BsGhX65Fdd1/  

