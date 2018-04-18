Entertainment Buzz
Candace Parker Agrees To Pay Former NBA Star Shelden Williams

2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game

$400,000 In Alimony In Divorce Agreement

When WNBA star Candace Parker said “I do” to former NBA player Shelden Williams in 2008, it was two years after he was the fifth pick in the first round of the 2006 NBA draft.

According to TMZ, over the span of his six seasons in the league, Williams made $12 million, which, if you’re smart about what you do with it, is a great deal of money. However, it’s Parker who is being asked to shell out a large alimony check in their divorce agreement.

