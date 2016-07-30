TheLipPrint: Keshia Knight Pulliam Suing Lisa Wu?

This split between Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell just got even messier.

Now, Pulliam has hinted that she wants to take legal action after Hartwell’s first wife Lisa Wu spoke on their marriage on TV One’s Hollywood Divas. Wu was telling a friend that she was disappointed she heard about Pulliam and Hartwell’s engagement in the media and was told about their secret wedding from her and Hartwell’s son, EJ. She also has said she was the one to introduce Hartwell and Pulliam who she considers an “industry friend.”

Pulliam took to her podcast Kandidly Keshia Friday to share her side.

I have no ill will for her. I don’t know her like that. It was never a situation of stealing anyone’s husband. They were divorced many years before we even started dating and yes we live in Atlanta. It’s a small town. Have I run into her? Have I taken a picture with her? Absolutely, but I take pictures with people every day. And if you were categorized as friends with everyone you took a picture with, would that be accurate?

As for the legal part, Pulliam added:

I just want to say that I have no desire to continue to be a part of that lie and to continue to be part of a false made up story line that puts me in a defamatory, derogatory light and I don’t have anything more to say about that.But my attorney will be dealing with that from a legal standpoint with TV one and that whole situation, Lisa Wu, so forth and so on. It’s very simple, no need to say my name, because I’m not a part of it. I respect her for being EJ’s mom because I love him dearly and our connection is that we’re going to have the same ex-husband and our children will be siblings, but beyond that, that’s all. I wish you the best, and I’m moving forward.

Check out the full podcast here. Wu comes up at the 3:35 mark. Wu has not responded publicly yet.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: