Devon Franklin Talks ‘Woodlawn’ Success, Going From Will Smith’s Intern To Film Executive

Devon Franklin talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his new film, Woodlawn, the faith based film that tells the story of Tony Nathan, a star running back for Birmingham’s Woodlawn Colonels football team who went on to play at the University of Alabama and for the Miami Dolphins.

The film depicts how a spiritual revival broke out among the Woodlawn football team that spread to other schools and through the city, helping bring profound racial unity to Birmingham.

Woodlawn debuted in theaters October 16 and brought in $4.1 million opening weekend.

“We beat our industry expectations by double and we got an A+ score. We’re just excited that the movie is doing well,” Franklin said.

On playing a Pastor in the film:

“It wasn’t that far of a stretch. This is the first time I’ve ever been in front of the camera as an actor. So it was scary. What really helped me was that I had my incredible wife there so she gave me some acting help.”

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

