An Oklahoma woman will be required to serve out the rest of her 30-year prison sentence after her clemency hearing was denied for failing to protect her children from abuse from her ex-boyfriend Robert Braxton, reports BuzzFeed News.

Tondalo Hall plead guilty to “failing to intervene against Braxton’s abuse” in 2004 after taking her 20-month-old son to the hospital and doctors found he had broken ribs and a broken femur. Shortly after, doctors discovered that her 3-month-old daughter had similar injuries.

Braxton admitted breaking the ribs and femur of the 3-month-old girl. He was sentenced to only two years in prison. He was released in 2006.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied Hall’s request for a commuted sentence with a 5-0 vote on September 23, 2015.

A petition started by Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet, a national advocacy group has garnered over 70,000 signatures in support of Hall and her case. The group attests the sentence is too severe for a woman who was also a victim of abuse.

Hall will remain behind bars until at least 2030, when she becomes eligible for parole.

Is this a case of civil injustice or should Tondalo be required to spend the next 15 years in prison?

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Domestic Violence Victim Tondalo Hall Denied Clemency [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com