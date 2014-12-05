1. Remember, you don’t have to interact with him. When a relationship ends badly, you’re under no obligation to continue the trauma with even a casual “hello.” So if he cheated, you broke off an engagement, or suffered worse, do yourself a favor and simply walk away.

2. Don’t try too hard. Is he with a new woman? There’s no need to air-kiss her cheek while dropping the deets about your new dude. Be your happy, confident, cheerful self, but don’t morph into Elle Woods’ energetic clone at the mere sight of him.

3. Realize that he might not be ready to chat. Just because you’re prepared for this impromptu catch-up doesn’t mean your ex is. So steel yourself for the chance that he’ll rebuff you, or worse. Yes, it will sting, but at least you’ll be prepared for his cold shoulder. Read More

How Do You Handle Running Into Your Ex? ‪#‎TheExperience‬ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

