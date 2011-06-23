VIDEO: Janet Jackson Fans Take Over Fountain Square in Cincinnati

Original post from MOJO Ciny!

This week, downtown Cincinnati’s Fountain Square was transformed into the ultimate performance venue as the stage was set for the arrival of mega-star Janet Jackson’s “Number Ones: Up Close & Personal” tour.

Watch as a group of Janet fans catch innocent bystanders and Cincinnati residents off guard with the official Janet Jackson Cincinnati Flash Mob Experience. It was definitely something to see and we bet you won’t be able to sit still just watching all the magic go down.

